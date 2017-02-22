The Chainsmokers & Coldplay Release New Single ‘Something Just Like This’

By Radio.com Staff

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay have released a new track titled “Something Just Like This.”

Chainsmokers eluded to a collab with the British band back in September 2016 when the dance duo posted two Snapchat videos of Chris Martin singing in the studio with Drew Taggart and Alex Pall sitting at the controls. Whether that particular session made the cut is unclear, but now we finally get to hear the finished product.

“Something Just Like This” was premiered today via a live performance by both groups during the Brit Awards telecast.

Check out the new collaborative track and artwork below.