Zedd Teases Alessia Cara Collaboration ‘Stay’

By Amanda Wicks

Zedd and Alessia Cara are teaming up for a new single from the DJ titled “Stay.”

Zedd teased the song on Twitter today (February 22nd) when he shared a 22-second preview.

“All you have to do is stay/ A minute/ Just take your time/ The clock is ticking/ So stay/ All you have to do is wait/ A second/ Your hands on mine/ The clock is ticking/ So stay,” Cara sings on the snippet. With minimal instrumental production, her voice holds front and center while auto-tuned backup vocals give the harmonic combination an electronic effect.

Zedd promised the full version would be available on February 24th. In the meantime, listen to what’s sure to be a powerful collaboration below.

[tweet https://twitter.com/Zedd/status/834463283276967937]