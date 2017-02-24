100.7 Star 2nd Chance Prom 2017

Join us out on the water for the best flashback river cruise Pittsburgh has ever seen – Second Chance Prom on Friday, April 28th on board the Gateway Clipper Fleet!

It’s the best flashback river cruise Pittsburgh has ever seen! So join us as we take a 3-hour riverboat tour and let’s relive, or at least make a better memory of your High School Prom!

Get out that old prom dress, or your craziest clothes from the 80s, 90s, or whenever and join your favorite 100.7 Star on-air personalities and TJ the DJ who will be playing all your favorites hits!

This is definitely going to be a night none of us will ever forget!

2nd Chance Prom boards 7:00 pm and sails from 8:00 – 11:00 pm.

