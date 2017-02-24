Train to Replace OneRepublic at NHL Stadium Series Game

OneRepublic will no longer perform at this weekend’s NHL Stadium Series game at Heinz Field between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadephia Flyers, due to the illness of lead singer Ryan Tedder. Train will perform instead.

The band posted an announcement on twitter that read, “OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder has been advised by his doctor to rest after falling ill this week and losing his voice. OneRepublic will be unable to perform at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh this Saturday as part of the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. The Band apologizes to the NHL as well as their fans, and wishes the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers luck in their martchu-up.”

The band has been scheduled to perform during the first intermission of the game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Train will be performing instead with a tweet that read, “We have a new performer for tomorrow’s #StadiumSeries. He sang the anthem when the #Pens won the Cup. Choo choo!”

We have a new performer for tomorrow's #StadiumSeries. He sang the anthem when the #Pens won the Cup. Choo choo!https://t.co/Aeuhai7DLQ pic.twitter.com/LPbZthRcdh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 24, 2017

Kaleo will still be playing the pregame tomorrow outside at Stage AE at 3pm.

