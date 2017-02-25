Singing Dentist Covers Ed Sheeran and It’s Amazing

We all know how important it is keep our pearly whites clean and healthy and what we need to do to maintain good oral hygiene.

But the latest video from the “Singing Dentist” will make you want to brush your teeth any chance you get if it means you can jam out to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” while you’re doing it:

This is not the first parody video he has done either. In fact, he has a whole channel on YouTube of himself singing along to other popular songs while telling us the importance of keeping our teeth clean and healthy. Check them out HERE!

But really, where was this guy when I was getting ready to go to the dentist last month?!

-Katie Zak