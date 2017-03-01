Justin Bieber Shares Studio Update

By Joe Cingrana

Heads up, #Beliebers. Last night Justin Bieber gave us all a glimpse of what he’s been working on recently in a series of Instagram posts.

The first video post was simply captioned “Making beats in my studio” and showed fans the space where he creates — an all white room, white desk, white chairs, black instruments and speakers, flashing Hue lights and a portrait of himself looking over the entire operation — while a downtempo track plays in the background.

The second video post had no caption at all, but featured a look at the working files for the track, titled “new vibe with josh,” as well as his shirtless self playing a piano riff and tapping on the bongos.

Definitely a chill vibe throughout. We can’t wait to see what this turns into!

