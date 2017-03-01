Next Limited Edition Oreo Flavor May Be The Best Yet

THIS IS AWESOME!

I used to love Pop Rocks as a kid- what else taste delicious and makes more noise than midnight on New Years Eve? NOTHING.

Now that I think about it that’s probably why my parents loved these because it was the one moment I would just shut up and listen…makes sense…moving on…

Either way, Oreo is working a new limited edition flavor where a candy similiar to Pop Rocks will be put in the creamy center. AWESOME!

I imagine, judging by the packaging, these will be a summer/Fourth Of July thing but I hope it’s sooner.

The more Oreos in my life- the better. Would you try the Fireworks Oreos? -@KelOnAir