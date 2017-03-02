Iggy Azalea Addresses Album Delay, will Drop New Track Tomorrow

"I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017." March 2, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Iggy Azalea

By Radio.com Staff

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter this afternoon (March 3) to update fans on her much-delayed sophomore album Digital Distortion.

Related: Iggy Azalea Clarifies Award Winning Genital Comments

“I felt it was important to say; I know its [sic] been a long wait for my album—SORRY!,” she wrote. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too—I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

2016 saw Azalea end her engagement to NBA player Nick Young amid allegations he had been unfaithful.

“I really appreciate the patience,” she continued. “I’m so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. I’ll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support ❤ IGGY.”

The good news is Iggy fans will get new music tomorrow (Friday, March 3rd). She’ll be including a track from the new album on the Def Jam compilation Direct Deposit.

See all Iggy’s tweets below.

 

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 Star

Download Now
Podcast Network
Star Hook Up

Listen Live