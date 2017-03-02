Man Spends $50,000 To Look Like Genderless Alien (PHOTO)

This has to be a joke, right? Like a really creepy, not funny in any way joke…

Man spends $50,000 on over 100 procedures to transform into a 'genderless' ALIEN https://t.co/30xB9HcL5T pic.twitter.com/sSUsNA3pl8 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 2, 2017

So I’m going to try to wade through the weirdest article I’ve ever read and deliver you the most important details about Vinny, our genderless alien…

He is 22 years old and lives in L.A. (shocker!). He has had 110 surgeries so far to reach his goal of looking like an alien who is neither male or female to identify with the way he feels inside.

And he’s not done yet! Plans are already in the works to spend another $110,000 to complete his look. He has also been casted on the TV show and modeling agency ‘Plastics Of Hollywood’ which is full of other people just as looney as he is so that’s PERFECT.

I must conclude with the fact that I agree every human on this Earth should feel comfortable in their own skin- you only have one life to live, live it authentically. HOWEVER! Spending almost $200k to look like something that not only isn’t you but it something you could NEVER be is just not something I will ever understand.

Not my money- not my body- not my problem- I guess. What do you think?