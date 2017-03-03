Dirty Dancing Presale

“Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage” is coming to Pittsburgh May 23rd – 28th at Heinz Hall.

Tickets go on sale March 10th. 100.7 Star listeners can get them during the presale from March 6th through March 9th. Use the code STARFAN to get your tickets.

Buy Tickets

Click here: TrustArts.org

Call 412-392-4900

Visit the Box Office at Theater Square

Groups 10+ tickets, call 412-471-6930

About the Show

DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE returns to Pittsburgh! The unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music played live by an eight piece onstage band, passionate romance and sensational dancing has been seen by millions across the globe. This timeless love story features the hit songs “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.” London’s Sunday Express says “This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation hits the jackpot!”

Don’t miss your chance to see this record-breaking and adventurous theatre sensation. You’ll have the time of your life!

Presented by:



PNC BROADWAY IN PITTSBURGH is a presentation of The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Symphony and Broadway Across America.