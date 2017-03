Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast” movie hasn’t even come out in theaters yet, but I already know I’m going to love it.

I also have a feeling I’m going to love Disney’s next big film, a remake of a classic, titled “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt.

Yesterday Disney Studios shared the first photo of her in character on Twitter and it’s practically perfect in every way:

Here's your first look at Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in "Mary Poppins Returns," coming to theatres December 25, 2018. pic.twitter.com/NSEFZcsbaK — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 3, 2017

Can you say Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?!

-Katie Zak