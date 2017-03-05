Adele FINALLY Confirms She’s ‘Married Now’

Thank you, Adele, for FINALLY putting our speculations to rest. The constant guessing was getting exhausting, if we’re being honest.

Yes, it’s true! Adele is married to Simon Konecki, the man she’s been with for five years and shares her 4-year-old son, Angelo, with.

First we spotted her wearing a wedding ring, then she thanked her mysterious “husband” at the 2017 Grammys. Clearly, those blatantly obvious hints weren’t enough for fans. We just needed to hear her say those two little words – “I’m married.”

Well, our wish was granted. Before performing “Someone Like You” at her concert in Brisbane, Australia over the weekend, the singer got personal.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling,” she said. “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

Ahh.. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders now that I know the truth. Thanks, Adele.

Hear it for yourself HERE: