Chris Martin Turns 40 with a ‘Willy Wonka’ Party

By Hayden Wright

Chris Martin turned 40 on March 2, and he celebrated with a whimsical Willy Wonka-themed party. The Coldplay frontman drew inspiration from the Roald Dahl classic and the iconic Gene Wilder film to commence his fifth decade. Decorations included giant cupcakes and lollipops, psychedelic fonts and a giant “Pure Imagination” sign.

Guests at the shindig included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rob Lowe, Barbra Streisand, Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom. CBS Late Late Show host James Corden was also in the building, probably lining up future guests for Carpool Karaoke. The A-list attendees wore colorful clothes to match the theme, and posed in front of candy-button patterned wallpaper.

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in on Instagram: “HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We love you so much!” Conscious uncoupling has never looked this good.

See some photos from Martin’s celebration here:

From Chris' Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed birthday party 🎉 A post shared by Coldplay fan page💗 (@xoxo.coldplay) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Chris and Jonny💗💗💗 A post shared by Coldplay fan page💗 (@xoxo.coldplay) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Chris' bday👌🏻🍬 📸: @effiestrinkets_ A post shared by Coldplay fan page💗 (@xoxo.coldplay) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

[tweet https://twitter.com/DowneyloverJr/status/838337925532237824]