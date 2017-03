Just in time for National Cereal Day, Ben & Jerry’s drops their new milk mixtape, okay it’s their new flava flav of ice cream.

Cereal milk ice cream that is!

Check out these dope flavors:

Alright I’m not one to drink the milk, but I’d lap this right up!

Cereal Splashback takes me right back to the Saturdays of cartoons and cereal. Hopefully now it’s acceptable to have ice cream for breakfast without judgement.