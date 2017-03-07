Taylor Swift on Ed Sheeran: ‘He is the James Taylor to My Carole King’

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift became fast friends when she invited him to support her on the Speak Now Tour in 2011, and they wrote the track “Everything Has Changed” together. Since then, their friendship has only deepened.

Related: Ed Sheeran Says Taylor Swift’s New Album Will Arrive Before Christmas

Speaking with Rolling Stone for a profile on Sheeran, Swift detailed just how chummy they are. “We’ve gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other’s backs,” she said.

She went one step further and described their creative friendship in terms of two classic singer-songwriters. “He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can’t imagine a time when he wouldn’t be,” she said. Sheeran echoed her sentiment, nothing how their friendship wasn’t based on success or fame. “She would be there if everything ended for me,” he said.