This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia Wants To Film In Pittsburgh

This Is Us is back tonight and I’m already crying thinking about it.

Milo Ventimiglia, the actor who plays the father of “The Big 3”, Jack, was answering questions today along with other cast members with #AskThisUs.

Remember he is the actor who wore nothing but a Terrible Towel the very first episode.

Watched the pilot of @NBCThisisUs last night. Milo Ventimiglia wearing only a Terrible Towel is everything I didn't know I needed in life. pic.twitter.com/Dzf6GQoqQZ — Ayla Schermer (@AylaSchermer) September 29, 2016

One amazing fan decided to ask him this and his response was everything to us yinzers…

I'd like to stay stateside and film in Pittsburgh. MV #AskThisIsUs https://t.co/ecKXTTTlEu — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) March 7, 2017

That’s right Milo wants to film for real in the Burgh.

If you watch the show, you know that part of “This Is Us” is set in Pittsburgh back in the 80’s, and then brought to present time where they travel to LA, NYC, New Jersey, Memphis, all over and really should be filming in the Burgh.

Fun Fact: the creator of This Is Us, Dan Fogelman, grew up in Bethel Park.

Milo also revealed that Jack’s drinking will bite him in the a**. I’m already dreading the episode.

We might need to bring back his work excuse for that one…

Just in case you need a note after tonight's episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @nbc. MV pic.twitter.com/y8FwTGMlLS — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 21, 2017

SO yeah Milo feel free to come to the Burgh anytime but you know the rules…

@MiloVentimiglia we would like for you to stay in #Pittsburgh too Milo but you're only allowed to wear a #TerribleTowel #HereWeGo!!! — Elista (@ElistaB) March 7, 2017

Even Primantis is on board!