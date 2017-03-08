ALL PINK Starbursts For The Win

March 8, 2017 1:02 PM By Elista
Starburst finally decided to give us what we really want…

The only flavor that really matters besides the red cherry…

ALL PINK STRAWBERRY STARBURSTS!

Yes! Look out next Month (April 2017) for the all Pink starburst packs at Wal*Mart, Target, and Walgreens. Hopefully we can Amazon Prime these bad boys.

Let’s face it half the pack is always the worst, yellow.

*insert sour lemon face*

On another Pink note!

This town’s water accidentally was turned pink.

And we thought the boil advisory was bad…

Is this where all the strawberry Starburts have been hiding?!

