Listen to Win Ed Sheeran Tickets

100.7 Star welcomes Ed Sheeran to PPG Paints Arena on September 26th. Listen all week for your chance qualify to win tickets to the show.

Listen at the times listed below to win a digital download of “Divide.” If you win, you’re in the running to compete in Bubba Show’s “Divide or Goodbye” game on Monday morning, March 21st at 7:37am.

We’ll select four (4) qualifiers to play Divide or Goodbye. Brush up on your division skills, because you’ll need them to win the tickets!

Listen to qualify at these times:

Monday, March 13 – Friday, March 17

9:30 – 9:45am

10:15 – 10:30am

12:30 – 12:45pm

12:45 – 1pm

1 – 1:15pm

4:30 – 4:45pm

Tickets to see Ed Sheeran in concert go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am.