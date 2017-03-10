P!nk, Sia, Stargate Team for New Track ‘Waterfall’

March 10, 2017 12:01 AM
P!nk, Sia and Norwegian production duo Stargate have joined forces for a new track titled “Waterfall.”

Stargate (Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel) have produced hit singles for a who’s who of popular music including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony, and many more, so it’s no surprise the duo were able to recruit two a-list artists for their debut single.

Check out the dancehall-infused track below.

