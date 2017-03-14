Lea Michele Shares Anthemic Song ‘Anything’s Possible’

By Amanda Wicks

Lea Michele shared “Anything’s Possible,” the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album Places today (March 14th).

The song builds into an anthemic chant about pushing past doubt and finding hope even in the darkest moments. There’s a touch of musical theater to the instrumentation and arrangement, which feeds into Michele’s background on Broadway.

“When it came time to name my album, I settled on ‘Places’ because this album for me represents a return to form, a return to the stage, and a return to the place I belong,” Michele said in a statement. “When you perform on Broadway the word ‘Places’ is the last thing you hear over the loudspeaker before a show is about to begin. ‘Places’ I thought was the perfect title for this music and how it reflects who I am as an artist today and where I come from.”

Places drops April 28th. Check out the tracklist below.

1. Love Is Alive

2. Heavy Love

3. Proud

4. Believer

5. Run To You

6. Heavenly

7. Anything’s Possible

8. Getaway Car

9. Sentimental Memories

10. Tornado

11. Hey You