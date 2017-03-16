Watch Nicki Minaj Lip-Sync Celine Dion’s ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Who knows what possessed Nicki Minaj to film herself lip-syncing along with Celine Dion’s 1996 hit single “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” and then post it on Instagram. But apparently, Dion loved it.

The clip features the rapper dressed in a gold chain dress dancing with glee and throwing her hands in the air as she pretends to sing the song.

Excellente interprétation !!” Dion tweeted in French yesterday (March 15), after seeing Minaj’s video. Less than an hour later Minaj tweeted back, “🙏🏽😳 I love you so much. 👑 thank you!!! 😍.”

