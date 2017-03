Jess met Greg online. She really doesn’t do online dating, but had a bad string of dates, so she tried it. She met Greg online this past November and really got to know him well. She didn’t meet him until February for the first time for their first date in the South Hills.

She truly felt they had a great dinner date. No awkwardness. Great conversation.

But, then nada. She called him and then texted him once afterwards and NEVER heard back.

So, listen here to what Greg told her What Went Wrong!