Disneyland Has New Magical Dole Whip Cotton Candy

CBS Local– Disneyland advertises itself as the most magical place on earth and it appears they’ve tapped into some of that sorcery to mash together two fantastic treats into one super desert: dole whip cotton candy.

Check it out for yourself. The pineapple fluff looks as glorious as it sounds.

It's #DoleWhip #CottonCandy!!! Sweet pineapple flavored spun sugar...now at #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure! 🙌🏻 #Disney #disneyfood #disneyland A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:34am PST

For those with a special bond to their sweet tooth, this is tremendous. Or most with receptive taste buds will feel similar feelings. On top of how sumptuous it likely is, it appears equally as delectable on social media. So get to posting, then get to eating.

The bad news is that Pop Sugar reports that it’s a ‘limited seasonal option’ so it won’t be around forever. Buy hey, in this real, bottom line oriented world, maybe they’ll use some magic to keep it around a bit longer if sales are good.