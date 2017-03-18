Mandy Moore’s Awkward Childhood Photo Is Too Relatable

We’ve all been there… you’re flipping through old family albums and you can’t help but shake your head at the embarrassment of your childhood photos. Mom and Dad had no clue how to dress you, your hair style wasn’t much better, and the result from the first time you applied make-up was catastrophic.

Don’t worry though, you’re not the only one with embarrassing childhood photos. Mandy Moore shared an awkward childhood photo on her Instagram Friday, and it’s WAY too relatable.

This Is Us fans have fallen in love with Mandy Moore for her role as Rebecca Pearson, and now we love her even more for sharing this gem with us.

This picture is ALL of us at the young age of 10. Not to mention the ’90s nostalgia is pure perfection.

She nailed her Instagram caption with every thought that goes through our own heads when we look at our old childhood photos.

“Red carpet ready. For some inexplicable reason, my mom let me perm and temporarily color (!) my hair when I was 10. Permed bangs? MOM. Also, I only had those braces for 6 months (shoulda been longer cause my teeth are NOT straight) but I took full advantage of the colored rubber bands for the holidays,” she wrote. “Ps: there was no way I was excited about that travel version of CLUE. Just saying…: 😉 #fbf.”

Those travel board games always ended up on the car floor within 5 minutes of playing. So I can’t say I was ever excited either, Mandy. You and me both.