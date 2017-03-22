Kesha Suffers Setback in Battle Against Dr. Luke

By Annie Reuter

Kesha has suffered another blow in her case against Dr. Luke. This time, a judge has rejected the singer’s wish to amend her claims against her former producer and songwriter, which she first requested in January.

Related: Kesha Speaks out about Bullying and Eating Disorders

According to the amended lawsuit, Kesha claims Dr. Luke’s companies Prescription and KMI broke their contracts with her when they failed to report and pay her royalties. She also alleges that Dr. Luke broke his “good faith” agreement by verbally and physically abusing her. New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich ruled in a 10-page document against all of Kesha’s claims. Kornreich found that Kesha, in fact, owes Dr. Luke $1.3 million in royalties.

Additionally, the judge rejected Kesha’s claim that Dr. Luke didn’t act in “good faith” because she recognized the abuse before they signed a contract to work together. The judge stated that Dr. Luke’s “allegedly abusive behavior was foreseeable” and began in 2005, before she signed a contract in 2008.

This is the latest setback for Kesha in her ongoing court battle with her producer, which first began in 2014.