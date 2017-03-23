Adele Pays Tribute to London Attack Victims

By Amanda Wicks

As much as Adele typically loves to crack jokes during her live shows, she’s equally adept at bringing her audience together through powerful emotional moments.

Related: Artists Send Love to London after Parliament Attack

During her tour stop in New Zealand on Thursday evening (March 23rd), Adele dedicated her song “Make You Feel My Love” to the four people killed in the London terror attack on Wednesday (March 22nd).

Before beginning the song, she admitted how strange it felt to be away from her hometown when it had experienced such a devastating moment, and called London her soulmate.

Asking everyone to raise their lights to send London’s way, she said, “Everyone [I know] is fine, but there are four people that aren’t fine,” she said. “I feel very far away and very strange not being at home. All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family.”