Harry Potter Fans Have Chance to Escape From Hogwarts

The popularity of escape rooms continues to rise. They offer seemingly countless scenarios to test your skills at solving problems to ‘escape’ from different situations.

Oshawa Escape Rooms in Toronto is taking it to another level for Harry Potter fans with the chance to escape from Hogwarts.

“Escaping Hogwarts” will open to the public in April and challengers have to escape the magical castle that’s a central location in the famous Harry Potter series of books and movies.

Oshawa’s website describes the room like this:

“You have been cursed on the train ride home for the summer and it didn’t wear off until you got back to school! You are having the time of your life roaming the castle at night with no one to stop you. The only problem? The doors locked behind you and you can’t get out! You have 60 minutes before Filch the caretaker comes back from Hogsmeade because when he catches you, he will hang you by your toes in the dungeon so you better think quick to find a way out!“

Pack your trunk, grab your broom and click here to plan your escape!



H/t narcity.com.