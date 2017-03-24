John Mayer Wrote ‘Still Feel Like Your Man’ about Katy Perry

By Hayden Wright

“Still Feel Like Your Man” is a standout track on The Search for Everything Wave 2, the second part of John Mayer’s two-part album. In an interview with The New York Times, Mayer confesses that the song was written with a very particular ex in mind — Katy Perry.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

When he spoke to Rolling Stone earlier this year about the album, he described “Still Feel Like Your Man” as his “little engine that could.”

“The title itself had lyrics blowing out of it from every corner…[I wrote it] almost like a treatment for a movie.”

Perry and Mayer’s on-again-off-again romance began in 2012 and continued until their final breakup in 2016. Since then, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer has dated Orlando Bloom, though she’s now back on the market.