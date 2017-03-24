Win Pirates Opening Day Tickets

March 24, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Pirates

All next week, March 27-31, listen to 100.7 Star to win tickets to one of the weekend games of the Pittsburgh Pirates opening series (Saturday, April 8th or Sunday, April 9th) against Atlanta. If you win, you’re automatically registered to win a pair of tickets for Opening Day (Friday, April 7th)!

Four of our winners will be randomly selected to compete in Bubba Show Baseball Basics on Monday, April 3rd to win Opening Day tickets!

Listen to win at these times:
Monday – Friday
9:30 – 9:45am
10:15 – 10:30am
12:30 – 12:45pm
12:45 – 1pm
1 – 1:15pm
4:30 – 4:45pm

Listen Live