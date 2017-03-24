Win Tickets to See Disenchanted!

March 24, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Disenchanted!

Listen to 100.7 Star all weekend for your chance to win tickets to see Disenchanted! at the Byham Theater on April 26th.

Listen to win at these times:

Saturday
10 – 10:15am
12 – 12:15pm
1 – 1:15pm
2:30 – 2:45pm
5:30 – 5:45pm

Sunday
11:30 – 11:45am
12 – 12:15pm
2:15 – 2:30pm
4 – 4:15pm
5 – 5:15pm

Tickets to see Disenchanted! are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

About Disenchanted!
Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight. After multiple sold-out runs nationwide, these royal renegades tossed off their tiaras to bring their hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical to you – and what you thought about princesses will never be the same!

WARNING: This show includes adult content, haze and strobe lights. Recommended for ages 14+

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Nominate Your School
2nd Chance PromJoin us out on the water for the best flashback river cruise Pittsburgh has ever seen.
Download Now

Listen Live