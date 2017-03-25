Chip and Joanna Gaines Launching New HGTV Series

March 25, 2017 2:59 PM
I can’t even begin to describe how excited I am about this.

America’s favorite construction and design team Chip and Joanna Gaines from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” are launching a brand new series called “Behind the Design” with a short preview this Tuesday, March 28, at 11pm.

They made the announcement on Jo’s Instagram this past week and revealed the new show will take a deeper look into Jo’s design inspiration and how they really get from start to finish during an episode of “Fixer Upper”.

Check it out:

Fun news!! Watch #behindthedesign sneak peek Tuesday 3/28 at 10p CST #sniupfront

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

The Season 4 finale also airs this Tuesday at 9pm on HGTV, but luckily we won’t have to wait for more Chip and Jo for long.

If you need me Tuesday night, I’m sorry. I will not be available.

-Katie Zak

