Ellen DeGeneres Inserts Herself Into ‘The Voice’ Coaches Jam Session

If I ever need a pick-me-up, Ellen DeGeneres is my go-to person to put a smile on my face. Girlfriend is HILARIOUS. She’s really mastered the art of inserting herself into celebrity Instagram photos and popular videos, and her latest work of art won’t disappoint you.

Last month before The Voice Season 12 premiere, the coaches released a stunning jam session to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” and it was everything I could have imagined. Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and… wait… what is Ellen DeGeneres doing in their video?!??

Try and watch this without laughing. I DARE you.

Tears, am I right?? I’m not sure if it’s actually Ellen or someone on her team that thinks of these things, but regardless, she’s a comedic genius.

Here’s the original jam session in case you missed it: