Magician David Blaine Announces First-Ever North American Tour

Magician, illusionist, and stunt artist David Blaine has announced his first-ever North American tour.

The 40-city tour kicks off in San Diego, California and makes a stop in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 25th at the Byham Theater. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 31st.

Magician, illusionist & stunt artist @davidblaine is embarking on his 1st-ever North American tour! Info: https://t.co/aOegCLoTRX pic.twitter.com/eL4e8rB3rb — Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 27, 2017

According to the announcement release, Blaine’s show will evolve as he travels from city to city and no two shows will be exactly the same. Blaine will be attempt something new in front of his audiences that’s he’s never done before.

During his 9 primetime tv specials, Blaine has been buried alive in New York City, was encased in ice, lived on nothing but water for 44 days in a transparent box in London, among other stunts. He’s also performed for sitting Presidents and in arenas all over the world.

David Blaine Live

May 30 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

May 31 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

June 2 – Santa Barbara, CA – Granada Theatre

June 3 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

June 4 – Sacramento, CA Sacramento – Community Center Theater

June 6 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for Performing Arts

June 7 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theatre at The Fox

June 9 – Kamas, UT – DeJoria Center

June 10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

June 12 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

June 13 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium

June 14 – Omaha, NE – Holland Performing Arts Center

June 16 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center Theater

June 17 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theatre

June 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

June 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

June 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

June 23 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

June 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater

June 27 – Syracuse, NY – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

June 28 – Worcester, MA – Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 30 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium

July 1 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

July 2 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

July 4 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

July 5 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

July 7 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Event Center

July 8 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

July 9 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

July 11 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

July 12 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

July 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 15 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

July 16 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

July 18 – Austin, TX ACL – Live at The Moody Theater

July 19 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

July 21 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre

July 22 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

July 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium