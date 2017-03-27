Magician David Blaine Announces First-Ever North American Tour

Magician, illusionist, and stunt artist David Blaine has announced his first-ever North American tour.
The 40-city tour kicks off in San Diego, California and makes a stop in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 25th at the Byham Theater. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 31st.
According to the announcement release, Blaine’s show will evolve as he travels from city to city and no two shows will be exactly the same. Blaine will be attempt something new in front of his audiences that’s he’s never done before.
During his 9 primetime tv specials, Blaine has been buried alive in New York City, was encased in ice, lived on nothing but water for 44 days in a transparent box in London, among other stunts. He’s also performed for sitting Presidents and in arenas all over the world.
David Blaine Live
May 30 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
May 31 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
June 2 – Santa Barbara, CA – Granada Theatre
June 3 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre
June 4 – Sacramento, CA Sacramento – Community Center Theater
June 6 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for Performing Arts
June 7 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theatre at The Fox
June 9 – Kamas, UT – DeJoria Center
June 10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
June 12 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
June 13 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium
June 14 – Omaha, NE – Holland Performing Arts Center
June 16 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center Theater
June 17 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theatre
June 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
June 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
June 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
June 23 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
June 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
June 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater
June 27 – Syracuse, NY – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
June 28 – Worcester, MA – Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
June 30 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium
July 1 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
July 2 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts
July 4 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square
July 5 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall
July 7 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Event Center
July 8 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre
July 9 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
July 11 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
July 12 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
July 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
July 15 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
July 16 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
July 18 – Austin, TX ACL – Live at The Moody Theater
July 19 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
July 21 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre
July 22 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre
July 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium