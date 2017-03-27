Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows Announce Pittsburgh Concert

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows have announced plans for a summer tour together. The “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017” will play nearly 50 shows, kicking off in July in Spokane, Washington.

The tour comes to Pittsburgh on September 12th at KeyBank Pavilion. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st.

“No matter what I will ever do, nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys
and it never will,” said Matchbox Twenty lead singer-songwriter Rob Thomas in a release. “And I can’t wait to spend
another summer out there on the road with the Crows.” Thomas was out on tour with the COunting Crows in 2016.

“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now
on,” says Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz. “Can. Not. Wait.”

This year marks Matchbox Twenty’s 20th anniversary and that of their debut album, “Yourself or Someone Like You.”

A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017 Schedule

7/12 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
7/14 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
7/16 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*
7/18 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
7/19 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
7/21 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/22 Paso Robles, CA California – Mid State Fair
7/24 Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre
7/26 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
7/28 Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
7/29 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
7/31 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
8/2 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/4 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
8/6 Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre
8/7 Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
8/9 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
8/12 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
8/13 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
8/15 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/16 West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
8/19 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
8/20 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
8/22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8/23 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
8/25 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/26 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
8/28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
8/29 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
8/31 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/2 Hartford, CT – The Xfinity Theatre
9/3 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
9/6 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*
9/8 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
9/9 Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
9/11 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/12 Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
9/14 Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Resort
9/16 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino
9/17 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/20 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
9/21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
9/23 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
9/24 Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center
9/26 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/27 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater
9/30 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/1 Dallas, TX – Irving Music Factory

*Tickets on sale April 7th

