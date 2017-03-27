Will Nicki Minaj Edit ‘No Frauds’ Video after London Terror Attacks?

By Hayden Wright

Last week’s London terror attacks shook the globe, but the deadly strikes around British Parliament may have altered the fate of Nicki Minaj’s forthcoming video for “No Frauds.” Minaj was photographed shooting the video on Westminster Bridge, where the vehicular attack took place days later. According to the U.K. tabloid, The Sun, Nicki and her team are rethinking the footage in light of recent events.

“When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it,” a source told the paper. “The other London scenes will remain, but it’s highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut.”

The last-minute edit would remove scenes deemed “inappropriate” in the wake of the attacks. “No Frauds” is a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, widely interpreted as a Remy Ma diss track. Remy’s audacious “Sheether” put Nicki on blast in February.

See some images from Nicki’s bridge shoot here: