100+ Things To Do This Spring in Pittsburgh

The weather is getting warmer and it’s time to shake off that cabin fever. Get your friends & family together and check out some fun things to do in the Pittsburgh area this spring!
We’ve got 100+ ideas to get you started.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Wednesday, March 29th
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Daya
Thursday, March 30th
Stage AE
Click here for more information.
Thursday Yoga at CMOA
Thursday, March 30th
Carnegie Museum of Art
Click here for more information.
Stevie Nicks
Friday, March 31st
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Tobymac
Friday, March 31st
Petersen Events Center
Click here for more information.
Celebrate Pink
Friday, March 31st
Cavo
Click here for more information.
Just Between Friends
Friday, March 31 – Sunday, April 2nd
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Click here for more information.
R-Act Theater Production’s ‘Murder And Magnolias’
Friday, March 31st
The Avenue Theater
Click here for more information.
Shrek the Musical
Friday, March 31st – Sunday, April 2nd
Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
Click here for more information.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Saturday, April 1st
The Waterfront
Click here for more information.
Western PA Kennel Club Dog Show
Saturday, April 1st – Sunday, April 2nd
Monroeville Convention Center
Click here for more information.
Old Economy Village 2017 Opening Day
Saturday, April 1st
Old Economy Village in Ambridge
Click here for more information.
Maple Syrup Festival
Saturday, April 1st – Sunday, April 2nd
Brady’s Run Park
Click here for more information.
United States Air Force Band – Rhythm in Blue
Saturday, April 1st
State Theatre Center for the Arts
Click here for more information.
Chocolate Paws
Saturday, April 1st
River Forest Country Club
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Sunday, April 2nd
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Tuesday, April 4th
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Bon Jovi
Wednesday, April 5th
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Billy Currington
Thursday, April 6th
Stage AE
Click here for more information.
Tom Segura
Thursday, April 6th
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Click here for more information.
Thursday Yoga at CMOA
Thursday, April 6th
Carnegie Museum of Art
Click here for more information.
Party in the Tropics (ages 21+)
Friday, April 7th
Phipps Conservatory
Click here for more information.
Shrine Circus
Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Steel City Con
Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th
Monroeville Convention Center
Click here for more information.
Shrek the Musical
Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th
Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves
Friday, April 7th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Trace Adkins
Saturday, April 8th
The Palace Theatre in Greensburg
Click here for more information.
Neighborhood Flea in Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 8th
Liberty School Parking Lot in Shadyside
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves
Saturday, April 8th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
40th Annual Beaver Valley Artists “Juried Art Exhibition”
Sunday, April 9th
Merrick Art Gallery
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves
Sunday, April 9th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds
Monday, April 10th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds
Tuesday, April 11th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds
Wednesday, April 12th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Y108 Wine & Boots Bash
Thursday, April 13th
Twentieth Century Club
Click here for more information.
Thursday Yoga at CMOA
Thursday, April 13th
Carnegie Museum of Art
Click here for more information.
Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz
Friday, April 14th
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Click here for more information.
Dan + Shay
Saturday, April 15th
Stage AE
Click here for more information.
Pitt Football Blue-Gold Spring Game
Saturday, April 15th
Heinz Field
Click here for more information.
Spring Flower Show: Enchanted Forest
Now through April 16th
Phipps Conservatory
Click here for more information.
Easter Brunch at the National Aviary
Sunday, April 16th
National Aviary
Click here for more information.
Easter Brunch
Sunday, April 16th
Heinz Field
Click here for more information.
Animaniacs Live
Thursday, April 20th
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Click here for more information.
Thursday Yoga at CMOA
Thursday, April 20th
Carnegie Museum of Art
Click here for more information.
Eric Church
Friday, April 21st
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees
Friday, April 21st
PNC Park
http://pittsburgh.pirates.mlb.com/schedule/?c_id=pit
Butterfly Forest
Opens Saturday, April 22nd
Phipps Conservatory
Click here for more information.
JoJo
Saturday, April 22nd
Stage AE
Click here for more information.
The Chainsmokers
Saturday, April 22nd
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Vintage Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 22nd
Heinz History Center
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees
Saturday, April 22nd
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Amazing Butterflies
Through Sunday, April 23rd
Carnegie Museum of Natural History
Click her for more information.
Allegheny Cheerleading Nationals
Sunday, April 23rd
Cal U Convocation Center
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees
Sunday, April 23rd
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs
Monday, April 24th
PNC Park
http://pittsburgh.pirates.mlb.com/schedule/?c_id=pit
World Penguin Day
Tuesday, April 25th
The National Aviary
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs
Tuesday, April 25th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs
Wednesday, April 26th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Thursday Yoga at CMOA
Thursday, April 27th
Carnegie Museum of Art
Click here for more information.
2nd Chance Prom
Friday, April 28th
Gateway Clipper Fleet
Click here for more information.
Spring Wildflower Walk
Saturday, April 29th
Brady’s Run Park
Click here for more information.
Senior Life Today
Saturday, April 29th
Cranberry Marriott North
Click here for more information.
Washington Antiques Fair
Sunday, April 30th
Consol Energy Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Wine Festival
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Heinz Field
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Health and Fitness Expo
Friday, May 5th — Saturday, May 6th
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Click here for more information.
Fayette County Home Show
Friday, May 5th – Sunday, May 7th
Fayette County Fairgrounds
Click here for more information.
ZooBrew: Spring Hops
Friday, May 5th
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Click here for more information.
Party in the Tropics (ages 21+)
Friday, May 5th
Phipps Conservatory
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
Friday, May 5th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
SUPER. NATURAL. (Glass Art by Jason Gamrath)
Opens Saturday, May 6th
Phipps Conservatory
Click here for more information.
Josh Turner
Saturday, May 6th
Kovalchick Complex
Click here for more information.
Kentucky Derby
Saturday, May 6th
The Meadows Casino & Racetrack
http://meadowsgaming.com/
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
Saturday, May 6th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
Sunday, May 7th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
1975
Thursday, May 11th
Stage AE
Click here for more information.
Red Hot Chilipeppers
Thursday, May 11th
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Mother’s Day Crafternoon
Sasturday, May 13th
Trax Farms
Click here for more information.
Frontier Women’s Day
Saturday, May 13th
Fort Pitt Museum
Click here for more information.
Brunch with Mom
Saturday, May 13th
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Click here for more information.
The Frick Collects: From Rubens to Monet
Through Sunday, May 14th
The Frick Pittsburgh
Click here for more information.
The Neighborhood Flea
Sunday, May 14th
23rd Street between Penn Avenue & Smallman Street in the Strip District
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals
Tuesday, May 16th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals
Wednesday, May 17th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
14th Annual Grapevine – A Wine Tasting Event
Thursday, May 18th
Howl at the Moon
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals
Thursday, May 18th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Daniel Tiger’s Weekend
Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 21
PA Trolley Museum
Click here for more information.
Washington Wild Things Home Opener Weekend
Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 21
Consol Energy Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies
Friday, May 19th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Chance the Rapper
Saturday, May 20th
PPG Paints Arena
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies
Saturday, May 20th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Wedding Flea Market
Sunday, May 21st
Monroeville Convention Center
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies
Sunday, May 21st
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Mumford & Sons
Wednesday, May 24th
KeyBank Pavilion
Click here for more information.
Cirque du Soleil: OVO
Wednesday, May 24th – Sunday, May 28th
Petersen Events Center
Click here for more information.
Future
Thursday, May 25th
KeyBank Pavilion
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets
Friday, May 26th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Jim Breuer
Saturday, May 27th
Carnegie of Homestead Musical Hall
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets
Saturday, May 27th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Free Family Fishing Day
Sunday, May 28th
Fort Pitt Museum
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets
Sunday, May 28th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Monday, May 29th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Tuesday, May 30th
PNC Park
Click here for more information.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Wednesday, May 31st
PNC Park
Click here for more information.