100+ Things To Do This Spring in Pittsburgh

The weather is getting warmer and it’s time to shake off that cabin fever. Get your friends & family together and check out some fun things to do in the Pittsburgh area this spring!

We’ve got 100+ ideas to get you started.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Wednesday, March 29th

PPG Paints Arena

Daya

Thursday, March 30th

Stage AE

Thursday Yoga at CMOA

Thursday, March 30th

Carnegie Museum of Art

Stevie Nicks

Friday, March 31st

PPG Paints Arena

Tobymac

Friday, March 31st

Petersen Events Center

Celebrate Pink

Friday, March 31st

Cavo

Just Between Friends

Friday, March 31 – Sunday, April 2nd

David L. Lawrence Convention Center

R-Act Theater Production’s ‘Murder And Magnolias’

Friday, March 31st

The Avenue Theater

Shrek the Musical

Friday, March 31st – Sunday, April 2nd

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Saturday, April 1st

The Waterfront

Western PA Kennel Club Dog Show

Saturday, April 1st – Sunday, April 2nd

Monroeville Convention Center

Old Economy Village 2017 Opening Day

Saturday, April 1st

Old Economy Village in Ambridge

Maple Syrup Festival

Saturday, April 1st – Sunday, April 2nd

Brady’s Run Park

United States Air Force Band – Rhythm in Blue

Saturday, April 1st

State Theatre Center for the Arts

Chocolate Paws

Saturday, April 1st

River Forest Country Club

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Sunday, April 2nd

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, April 4th

PPG Paints Arena

Bon Jovi

Wednesday, April 5th

PPG Paints Arena

Billy Currington

Thursday, April 6th

Stage AE

Tom Segura

Thursday, April 6th

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Thursday Yoga at CMOA

Thursday, April 6th

Carnegie Museum of Art

Party in the Tropics (ages 21+)

Friday, April 7th

Phipps Conservatory

Shrine Circus

Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th

PPG Paints Arena

Steel City Con

Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th

Monroeville Convention Center

Shrek the Musical

Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves

Friday, April 7th

PNC Park

Trace Adkins

Saturday, April 8th

The Palace Theatre in Greensburg

Neighborhood Flea in Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 8th

Liberty School Parking Lot in Shadyside

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves

Saturday, April 8th

PNC Park

40th Annual Beaver Valley Artists “Juried Art Exhibition”

Sunday, April 9th

Merrick Art Gallery

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves

Sunday, April 9th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds

Monday, April 10th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds

Tuesday, April 11th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds

Wednesday, April 12th

PNC Park

Y108 Wine & Boots Bash

Thursday, April 13th

Twentieth Century Club

Thursday Yoga at CMOA

Thursday, April 13th

Carnegie Museum of Art

Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz

Friday, April 14th

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Dan + Shay

Saturday, April 15th

Stage AE

Pitt Football Blue-Gold Spring Game

Saturday, April 15th

Heinz Field

Spring Flower Show: Enchanted Forest

Now through April 16th

Phipps Conservatory

Easter Brunch at the National Aviary

Sunday, April 16th

National Aviary

Easter Brunch

Sunday, April 16th

Heinz Field

Animaniacs Live

Thursday, April 20th

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Thursday Yoga at CMOA

Thursday, April 20th

Carnegie Museum of Art

Eric Church

Friday, April 21st

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees

Friday, April 21st

PNC Park

Butterfly Forest

Opens Saturday, April 22nd

Phipps Conservatory

JoJo

Saturday, April 22nd

Stage AE

The Chainsmokers

Saturday, April 22nd

PPG Paints Arena

Vintage Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 22nd

Heinz History Center

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees

Saturday, April 22nd

PNC Park

Amazing Butterflies

Through Sunday, April 23rd

Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Allegheny Cheerleading Nationals

Sunday, April 23rd

Cal U Convocation Center

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees

Sunday, April 23rd

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs

Monday, April 24th

PNC Park

World Penguin Day

Tuesday, April 25th

The National Aviary

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs

Tuesday, April 25th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs

Wednesday, April 26th

PNC Park

Thursday Yoga at CMOA

Thursday, April 27th

Carnegie Museum of Art

2nd Chance Prom

Friday, April 28th

Gateway Clipper Fleet

Spring Wildflower Walk

Saturday, April 29th

Brady’s Run Park

Senior Life Today

Saturday, April 29th

Cranberry Marriott North

Washington Antiques Fair

Sunday, April 30th

Consol Energy Park

Pittsburgh Wine Festival

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Health and Fitness Expo

Friday, May 5th — Saturday, May 6th

David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Fayette County Home Show

Friday, May 5th – Sunday, May 7th

Fayette County Fairgrounds

ZooBrew: Spring Hops

Friday, May 5th

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Party in the Tropics (ages 21+)

Friday, May 5th

Phipps Conservatory

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers

Friday, May 5th

PNC Park

SUPER. NATURAL. (Glass Art by Jason Gamrath)

Opens Saturday, May 6th

Phipps Conservatory

Josh Turner

Saturday, May 6th

Kovalchick Complex

Kentucky Derby

Saturday, May 6th

The Meadows Casino & Racetrack

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers

Saturday, May 6th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers

Sunday, May 7th

PNC Park

1975

Thursday, May 11th

Stage AE

Red Hot Chilipeppers

Thursday, May 11th

PPG Paints Arena

Mother’s Day Crafternoon

Sasturday, May 13th

Trax Farms

Frontier Women’s Day

Saturday, May 13th

Fort Pitt Museum

Brunch with Mom

Saturday, May 13th

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

The Frick Collects: From Rubens to Monet

Through Sunday, May 14th

The Frick Pittsburgh

The Neighborhood Flea

Sunday, May 14th

23rd Street between Penn Avenue & Smallman Street in the Strip District

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals

Tuesday, May 16th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals

Wednesday, May 17th

PNC Park

14th Annual Grapevine – A Wine Tasting Event

Thursday, May 18th

Howl at the Moon

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals

Thursday, May 18th

PNC Park

Daniel Tiger’s Weekend

Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 21

PA Trolley Museum

Washington Wild Things Home Opener Weekend

Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 21

Consol Energy Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, May 19th

PNC Park

Chance the Rapper

Saturday, May 20th

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies

Saturday, May 20th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Wedding Flea Market

Sunday, May 21st

Monroeville Convention Center

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sunday, May 21st

PNC Park

Mumford & Sons

Wednesday, May 24th

KeyBank Pavilion

Cirque du Soleil: OVO

Wednesday, May 24th – Sunday, May 28th

Petersen Events Center

Future

Thursday, May 25th

KeyBank Pavilion

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets

Friday, May 26th

PNC Park

Jim Breuer

Saturday, May 27th

Carnegie of Homestead Musical Hall

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets

Saturday, May 27th

PNC Park

Free Family Fishing Day

Sunday, May 28th

Fort Pitt Museum

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets

Sunday, May 28th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Monday, May 29th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, May 30th

PNC Park

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday, May 31st

PNC Park

