Paris and Prince Jackson Get Complimentary Tattoos

By Annie Reuter

Recently, siblings Paris and Prince Jackson spent some quality time together at the tattoo parlor. On Sunday (March 26), the daughter and son of the late Michael Jackson shared their new ink on Instagram.

The siblings decided to have complimentary Yin and Yang symbols tattooed to the back of their legs, and Paris shared a sweet message about the tattoo on her Instagram page.

“/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson!” she wrote.

Paris’ brother described the significance of the tats in a simpler way: “You are with me and I am with you,” he wrote.