Pittsburgh Native Michael Keaton Featured in New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

Pittsburgh native, actor Michael Keaton is featured prominently in the newest trailer for the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The trailer was released today (March 28).

In the movie, Keaton plays the supervillain Adrian Toomes/The Vulture.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is centered around the iconic comic book hero Spider-Man. According to the film’s official Facebook page, “A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

This isn’t Keaton’s first time in the comic book world. He played Bruce Wayne/Batman in 1989’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” in 1992.

Watch the trailer “Spider-Man: Homecoming”:

The film opens in theaters on July 7, 2017.