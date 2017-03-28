Target Is Redesigning Their Stores (PICTURE)

I should just get my paycheck direct-deposited to Target…it would save time…

Your Target store is about to look a lot different. Here's what to expect https://t.co/Ps4piVNdot — CNBC (@CNBC) March 21, 2017

Target is changin’ ya’ll! And I am loving the idea!

In the next 3 years, Target will renovate 600 of it’s stores. After investing chump-change (a cool $7 BILLION), you can expect to see some serious differences between what the mecca for all things is now and what it will be…

The next generation store design will have 2 entrances- one designated for the in-and-out errand and the other specifically for the shopper you become within 10 minutes in Target, the ‘roamer’.

Thanks for the upgrade, Target! In turn you will get all my appreciation and money…like you always do.

