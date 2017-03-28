Trading Spaces Is Coming Back To TLC!

I used to RUN home from school to watch Trading Spaces- DREAMS DO COME TRUE!

Want to feel REALLY old? The last episode of Trading Spaces to air on TV was 2008- almost 10 years ago and I still remember Paige Davis (she was the host, I wanted to be her…but who didn’t?)

Nancy Daniels, the president of TLC, told Fox News that the show would return to TLC in 2018.

If you’re not familiar with the show, neighbors swapped houses and had 2 days and $1,000 to renovate a room in the other’s house. It was intense and amazing.

Thank you TLC for such good news! And Paige…please come back. Adult Kelly loves you just as much as pre-teen Kelly.