Meet the newest pierogy that will be running the “Great Pierogy Race” this season at PNC Park…

“Pizza Penny”

Introducing the newest member of the #GreatPierogyRace, Pizza Penny! pic.twitter.com/YcgVlAbcRe — Pirates (@Pirates) March 30, 2017

Pizza over everything let’s go Penny!

Which pierogy will you be cheering for?