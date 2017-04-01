100.7 Summer Camp Guide

It’s time to think about what the kids will do over summer break. 100.7 Star is compiling a list of the best summer camps for your kids.



Shady Side Academy Summer

Shady Side Academy offers a wide array of fun, affordable summer programs for kids entering grades PK-12 on its campuses in Fox Chapel and Point Breeze. Offerings include day camps, sports camps, specialty camps, summer school classes and more. Full-day camps include lunch and free before-care, plus optional paid after-care. Bus transportation is available. Register now at shadysideacademy.org/summer or call 412-447-2230.