Britney Spears Concert Delays Israeli Labor Party Primaries

By Abby Hassler

Oops! She … delays a primary election Tel Aviv? The Israeli Labor Party recently announced its decision to postpone its July 3 primary election by one day due to an upcoming Britney Spears concert, according to The Times of Israel.

While Spears was not explicitly mentioned in the statement, the election committee stated: “the election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on July 3, 2017.”

According to the committee, heavy traffic due to the concert will clog up parts of the city, making it difficult for people to reach the polling stations. The primaries will now take place July 4.

Apparently, Israeli democracy just cannot compete with Britney’s first non-U.S. tour since 2011, or her first ever concert in Israel.