Ed Sheeran Explains How to Quickly Increase the Redhead Population

By Jon Wiederhorn

Ed Sheeran certainly seems to bounce from one bizarre situation to the next, and he handles them all with impeccable grace. When he accidentally cut his face in a drunken accident, he joked that James Blunt nicked him while pretending to knight him with a sword. When he wanted to plug his new album, he hopped behind a record store counter and took on the role of salesman. And now, faced with a strange question during a Belgian TV interview, he made an outrageously amusing comment, suggesting the population of redheads in Belgium could be increased by a giant orgy.

Related: Ed Sheeran to Release Music From his 2016 Trip to Ghana

After the Studio Brussel redheaded host mentioned that “gingers” are becoming an endangered species she handed Sheeran her phone number and a wrapped gift containing a picture of their two faces morphed, illustrating what their children might look like. Then she suggested they get intimate for the sake of “protecting an endangered species.”

“My girlfriend and your boyfriend, totally fine with this,” responded Sheeran, to which the interviewer responded, “It is to save the Ginger race.”

Thinking quickly, Sheeran quipped, “We should get all the ginger people in Brussels together and we should all have one big ———.”

The exchange likely stemmed from a photo that went viral last week which depicted a two-year-old girl named Isla Walton who looked like Sheeran’s twin. “She’s not mine, she’s not mine! I’m telling you! It’s mad the kinds of things that go viral!” the “Shape of You” singer replied when presented with the photo during an interview with ‘Good Morning Britain.’

Watch the Studio Brussel interview below to fill in the blanks above.