God, I miss him so much.

Heath Ledger was taken too soon on January 22, 2008. It was the day before my birthday- one I’ll never forget.

Spike will air ‘I Am Heath Ledger’ on May 17th. I love how they got his family, friends, peers to comment on him as a person in real life- I feel like we never really got to see that side.

Will you watch? Consider May 17th booked for me. -@KelOnAir