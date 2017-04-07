Kayne West Debuts New Jewelry Line

By Abby Hassler

Kayne West has released his first jewelry line in collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler’s Jacob Arabo today (April 7).

The 12-piece collection draws inspiration from 14th-century Florentine art and features a line of heavy chain pendants and gold rings. Evoking a theme of classical romance, it seems natural Kim Kardashian West has been wearing the jewelry for months.

“I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” West explained to Vogue.

The collection comes with a high price tag, however, ranging from a $1,530 gold ring to a $13,360 60-inch gold chain.

