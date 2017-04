To celebrate Pittsburgh’s home opening weekend, listen to Y108 for your chance to win tickets to an upcoming game at PNC Park.

Listen to win tickets to the April 12th Pittsburgh vs Cincinnati game at these times:

Saturday

10 – 10:15am

12 – 12:15pm

1 – 1:15pm

2:30 – 2:45pm

5:30 – 5:45pm

Sunday

11:30 – 11:45am

12 – 12:15pm

2:15 – 2:30pm

4 – 4:15pm

5 – 5:15pm