WATCH: Chris Pratt is All of Us Devouring His Dessert on “Cheat Day”

I don’t have to tell you how funny Chris Pratt is as an actor and as a human being.
We all fell in love with him after “Parks and Recreation” and he won us over again in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”.
He also dropped some serious weight since his days as Andy Dwyer and it’s no secret that he’s worked hard to get the body he rocks now.
But like all of us who have tried to eat healthier, sometimes cheat days are necessary. And his latest Instagram video of #WHATSMYSNACK is literally all of us on cheat day:
TURN THE VOLUME UP ON YOUR DEVICE for this all new critically acclaimed episode of #WHATSMYSNACK #cheatmeal edition. Starring Chris Pratt. Set on the River Thames in post World Two England, Chris Pratt plays lonely CIA agent Drake McGuiness, a man with a dangerous secret and a crippling addiction to dessert. Score by The Beatles. WRITTEN by Chris Pratt. PRODUCED by Chris Pratt. EXECUTIVE PRODUCED by Chris Pratt. ASSOCIATE PRODUCED by Chris Pratt. Special thanks to a CHRIS PRATT. Cinematography by @annafaris No animals were harmed in the making of this video. But 7 cranberry, currant, butter, jam, clotted cream scones got BF'd pretty hard. All rights reserved. #WHATSMYSNACK is a registered trademark. Copyright infringement is punishable by up to 500 years in prison and a $250 trillion fine. Piracy is not a victimless crime.
He also nailed the caption for this latest episode because I can’t stop laughing.
And as attractive as Chris Pratt is, that dessert has my heart fluttering too, to be honest…
Keep doing you, Chris. We love it.
-Katie Zak