WATCH: Chris Pratt is All of Us Devouring His Dessert on “Cheat Day”

I don’t have to tell you how funny Chris Pratt is as an actor and as a human being.

We all fell in love with him after “Parks and Recreation” and he won us over again in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”.

He also dropped some serious weight since his days as Andy Dwyer and it’s no secret that he’s worked hard to get the body he rocks now.

But like all of us who have tried to eat healthier, sometimes cheat days are necessary. And his latest Instagram video of #WHATSMYSNACK is literally all of us on cheat day:

He also nailed the caption for this latest episode because I can’t stop laughing.

And as attractive as Chris Pratt is, that dessert has my heart fluttering too, to be honest…

Keep doing you, Chris. We love it.

-Katie Zak