Christopher Nolan Says Harry Styles was Perfect for War Movie ‘Dunkirk’

The director said Harry had "it." April 10, 2017 9:13 AM
By Hayden Wright

Harry Styles will make his big screen debut in Dunkirk later this year, and director Christopher Nolan (The Dark KnightInception) has high praise for the One Direction singer’s acting gifts. The auteur spoke to the Los Angeles Times about choosing Styles for the heavy WWII drama — and it was more than just stunt casting.

“When we put the cast together, we had some established names: Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy,” Nolan told the paper. “But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns.”

With his impressive resume, Styles didn’t exactly fit the bill, but as soon as he auditioned, the production team couldn’t imagine anyone else in the role.

“He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned,” Nolan said. “I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.”

 

