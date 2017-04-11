Tamagotchi’s Are Getting A Re-Release!

90s kids, REJOICE! Our favorite electronic pets are coming back! This is a comeback I can get behind…

The original Tamagotchi released in ’96 and in 2017, they will be back on the market. My favorite part? It will be the EXACT SAME TOY, no futuristic design here just good ol’ fashion fun- just the way we remember.

The re-release has already launched in Japan but you can find it on Amazon Japan now for just $18. Or go to the US version of Amazon and buy it for $130- that’s an option too.

I can’t wait to see these everywhere again sometime soon. Anyone know Japanese who can walk me through my purchase? I’m willing to learn, also. This is important business.

